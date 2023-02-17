Menu Content

S. Korea, US to Hold Joint Exercise against N. Korea's Nuclear Threat

Written: 2023-02-17 12:07:24Updated: 2023-02-17 13:21:54

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold a combined military exercise at the Pentagon next week to counter the nuclear threat from North Korea.

Seoul's defense ministry said on Friday that the two nations will stage a tabletop exercise(TTX) led by the allies' Deterrence Strategy Committee in Washington next Wednesday, with in-depth consultations on the North’s nuclear threat and ways to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence.

The TTX has not been held since September 2021, but Seoul and Washington agreed to resume the annual exercise at a bilateral defense ministerial meeting in November last year in response to the North's increasing threats.

Deputy defense minister for policy Heo Tae-keun will lead the South Korean delegation, while senior defense officials from the U.S. will participate in the exercise, including Siddharth Mohandas, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia.

The TTX participants are also scheduled to visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the state of Georgia the following day, which will likely demonstrate the U.S. commitment to providing extended deterrence and the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance.
