Ruling Party Criticizes DP for Defending its Chair

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has strongly rebuked the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for defending its leader, Lee Jae-myung, after the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for him on corruption and bribery charges.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young criticized a rally by the DP on Friday protesting the prosecution's request, saying that Lee's case is a judicial issue and his crimes do not go away by holding a protest.Joo also urged Lee to respect the judicial system and comply with a court hearing on his arrest warrant, pointing out that the DP chief had vowed during the presidential campaign to yield the privilege of immunity from arrest granted to lawmakers.The DP’s rally at the National Assembly on Friday brought together party officials and members to protest the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for Lee over his alleged involvement in land development scandals and third-party bribery charges connected to the local football club in the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.Although immunity for lawmakers can be overridden with the passage of a motion in parliament by a simple majority, the motion on Lee's arrest will presumably fail in the face of the DP’s 169-member strength in the 300-seat chamber.