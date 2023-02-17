S. Korea, US to Hold Freedom Shield Exercise in Mid-March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold combined springtime field training exercises dubbed Freedom Shield in mid-March.According to the defense ministry on Friday, the allies will stage the joint military exercises for eleven consecutive days in the middle of next month.The Freedom Shield exercise will reportedly be held under real combat scenarios reflecting the evolving threats from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles.This year's outdoor field training will be larger than previous years in size and scope, similar to the levels seen in the past Foal Eagle exercises, effectively reviving Foal Eagle for the first time in five years after it was suspended under the Moon Jae-in government.With possible provocations and a nuclear test by North Korea ahead of the Freedom Shield exercises, the South Korean military decided to hold a military commanders' meeting on March 3 to check the readiness posture.