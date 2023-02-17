N. Korea Warns of Unprecedentedly Strong Response to US-S. Korea Drill

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has warned of a strong response if South Korea and the U.S. push forward with their plan to conduct combined military exercises next month.In a statement issued on Friday, the North’s foreign ministry said that the joint training by Seoul and Washington will be met with a never-before-seen response that is both consistent and unprecedentedly powerful.The ministry said Pyongyang cannot help but respond to the blatant revelation by the U.S. and South Korea of their dangerous intent to secure the military upper hand on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.The statement said the planned military drill will again raise tensions on and around the peninsula. It also condemned South Korea and the U.S. for using the United Nations Security Council as a tool to pressure Pyongyang.The release has sparked concerns that Pyongyang could resume engaging in provocations, including launching ballistic missiles, on the pretext of the Freedom Shield military drills Seoul and Washington are scheduled to conduct next month for a record eleven days.South Korean Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook on Thursday urged permanent members of the UN Security Council to refrain from exercising contradictory veto rights in the wake of inaction over North Korea’s slew of provocations.His remarks came as part of plans to reform the Council during a closed-door session of the UN General Assembly in New York, and are widely regarded as a veiled criticism against China for condoning North Korea’s missile provocations.