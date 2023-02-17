Defense Ministry: N. Korea Continuously Producing Nuclear Materials at Key Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean military authorities have assessed that North Korea is continuously producing nuclear materials in its key facilities and believe that Pyongyang could carry out its seventh nuclear test any time upon a “political decision.”Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: South Korea’s defense ministry says North Korea’s nuclear facilities are operating normally, including the Yongbyon nuclear complex, part of which it ostensibly blew up in 2008.The ministry issued the assessment on Friday during a briefing on its operations to the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee.It has concluded that the production of nuclear materials is underway in these facilities and Pyongyang could carry out its seventh nuclear test any time depending on a politically motivated decision from the North’s leadership.The military said it believes that the North will continue to boost its missile capacity and could possibly test-fire a new intercontinental ballistic missile to strengthen its solid-fuel rocket capability.The defense ministry unveiled plans to conduct the South Korea-U.S. combined military exercises slated for next month in a more reinforced manner compared to the past in order to respond to the North’s threats.Unlike previous iterations that were carried out in two parts, this year’s joint drill will be conducted for eleven days straight with a drastically expanded scope and size in the field training exercises.Meanwhile, in a bid to respond to North Korean drones, the defense ministry said in Friday’s briefing that it partially adjusted key military detection and strike assets and moved its active electronically scanned array radar to a different location.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration, which also briefed the parliamentary committee of its operations, unveiled plans to purchase portable drone guns as part of efforts to boost the military’s capability to tackle future incursions.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.