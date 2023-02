Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's second disaster relief team has arrived in Türkiye to help with post-quake recovery efforts.The foreign ministry announced on Friday that the second Korea Disaster Relief Team composed of public and civic officials arrived at Adana Airport at 6 a.m. aboard a military transport plane.The second contingent includes two foreign ministry officials, five employees of the Korea International Cooperation Agency and ten medical professionals from the defense ministry, the National Medical Center and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare.South Korea has also sent more relief supplies to Türkiye comprising items requested by the Turkish government, including over one thousand tents, over three-thousand blankets and 22-hundred sleeping bags.