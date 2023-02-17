DP Holds Protest Rally after Arrest Warrant Sought for its Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) held a massive rally outside the National Assembly on Friday to protest the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for party leader Lee Jae-myung on corruption and bribery charges.The DP slammed the unprecedented move by the prosecution against the leader of the main opposition, pledging to fight the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.In a speech at the rally, Lee said the administration is targeting him when it should be targeting inflation, condemning its efforts to take out the opposition and political enemies.He said the government must not disregard public suffering and anger as the people with their collective intellect are powerful enough to bring down those in power and hold them to account.The DP chief then accused what he called “a prosecutor’s dictatorship” of destroying the rule of law and argued that politics that neglect the people's lives has no reason to exist, vowing to ease the public's hardships and restore democracy.