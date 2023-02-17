FSS Chief Urges Oversight over Financial Risks Related to Tech Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's financial watchdog chief has stressed the need to establish a fresh set of regulations to handle financial risks that may entail large tech companies such as Naver and Kakao expanding into the finance sector.Lee Bok-hyun, head of the Financial Supervisory Service, made the call during a local seminar on Friday. He first acknowledged positive effects of the so-called big tech firms' advances into the financial industry, saying that financial services and their wider access are convenient for customers.But Lee also expressed concern over new potential risks given the characteristics of tech giants, and called for extensive discussions and research regarding the proposed need for regulatory oversight.He singled out a fire that broke out at a Kakao Corporation data center last year and froze most financial operations for several days and argued that big tech firms' operational risks can pass on to financial institutions.Lee said that tech companies must enhance their internal controls and risk management to earn trust from financial consumers, and also called on global agencies such as the International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements to take interest in this issue.