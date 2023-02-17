Pres. Yoon Mulls Collective Veto to Opposition-Pushed Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is mulling on the possibility of exercising his unilateral veto on a series of bills that the opposition is trying to push through the National Assembly.In a Friday briefing, a presidential aide who declined to be identified said the top office will fail the public if a single party or political force is able to railroad bills that are drawing keen attention without bipartisan consensus.The official said it's too early to comment on pending legislative matters but promised to look into them when parliamentary procedures are concluded.Stopping short of issuing a stance, the presidential office has likely voiced criticism against the opposition's move to unilaterally push through bills relating to people's livelihoods.The president may even consider the constitutional right to exercise his veto.A number of bills including a revision to the Grain Management Act, which concerns rice prices, and the enactment of a Nursing Act have currently passed through the National Assembly judiciary committee and been referred to the plenary session. Another disputed bill pushed by the opposition calls for restricting damages suits against labor strikes.The main opposition Democratic Party holds 169 seats in the 300-seat chamber.