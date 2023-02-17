Menu Content

Gov't Condemns N. Korea's Continued Use of Gaeseong Complex Facilities

Written: 2023-02-17 18:44:08Updated: 2023-02-17 18:46:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has strongly condemned North Korea's continued use of facilities built by South Korea at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the north despite repeated warnings from Seoul. 

In a Friday briefing, ministry spokesperson Lee Hyo-jung said that such actions are a flagrant violation of inter-Korean agreements as well as North Korea's own law governing the Gaeseong Industrial Zone that concerns investor rights and protection of profits.

Lee said the North's illegal infringement of South Korean property rights is unacceptable and that Seoul demands it stop using the facilities and will hold  Pyongyang accountable for all related liability.

Voice of America earlier cited satellite imagery showing buses entering and leaving the Gaeseong complex, suggesting the continued use of its infrastructure. South Korea suspended operations at the jointly run industrial park in Gaeseong in February 2016. which for years had served as a symbol of inter-Korean cooperation.

South Korea's suspension came after the regime's test of a fourth nuclear device and a long range missile. North Korean then evicted a skeletal South Korean crew from the complex the following month. 
