Court Begins Proceedings to Seek Parliament Consent for DP Chief's Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The court has set in motion procedures to obtain parliamentary consent for the arrest of main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in line with the prosecution’s request for a warrant on corruption and bribery charges.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday sent the request for the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office to secure parliamentary consent.The document will be handed to the justice ministry, which will then submit the motion to the National Assembly after the president's approval.The Assembly speaker will then report the motion to the next scheduled plenary session and it must be put to a vote within 72 hours. If the deadline passes, the motion will be referred to the following plenary session.The parliament will possibly put the motion to a vote on February 27 following a plenary session on the 24th.However the motion will likely be voted down as the Democratic Party holds 169 out of the 300-seat chamber. If the motion passes, the court will then set a date to deliberate on the warrant.Under Korean law, sitting lawmakers are exempt from arrest while parliament is in session and prosecutors must obtain its consent to detain lawmakers.