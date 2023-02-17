Key Figure in Daejang-dong Scandal Arrested Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal, has been rearrested, this time on charges of concealing criminal proceeds.The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for Kim, the largest shareholder of asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, stating he may flee or destroy evidence.The arrest comes 86 days after he was released in November from his previous arrest made on charges of breach of trust and embezzlement regarding the development project.Kim is accused of hiding checks worth some 34 billion won, or nearly 27 million dollars, in criminal profits linked to the project between October 2021 and November last year.He is also suspected of inducing others to eliminate evidence as well as withholding and concealing ill-gotten gains. Prosecutors allege that Kim prodded his business partner to discard his mobile phone and an acquaintance to conceal checks to avoid a court order for forfeiture.In a 50-page statement refuting the allegations, Kim said he was simply trying to avoid his business funds from being seized and had no intention of concealing them or laundering money.