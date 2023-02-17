Defense Chief Denies S. Korean Marine's Involvement in Vietnam War Massacres

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean government has denied that its troops were involved in massacres during the Vietnam War, and indicated it would appeal a historic court ruling last week that sided with a Vietnamese victim.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: Seoul's defense chief has rejected the recent court ruling that South Korean soldiers were involved in civilian massacres during the Vietnam War.[Sound bite: S. Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (Korean/English)]"There were absolutely no massacres committed by our troops (during the Vietnam War). We cannot agree with the ruling."Speaking to the National Assembly committee on Friday, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that the government will appeal last week's court order for compensation.[Sound bite: S. Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (Korean/English)]"The situation during the Vietnam War was very complicated. And there were a lot of cases where those wearing South Korean military uniforms weren’t actually South Korean troops. The U.S. Commander of the Vietnam War also concluded that there was no massacre of civilians by the South Korean military.The ruling issued by the Seoul Central District Court last week marks the first recognition of the South Korean government's responsibility over mass killings of Vietnamese civilians during the war.The court ordered the government to pay 30 million won, or almost 24-thousand dollars, for a Vietnamese woman who said her mother and two siblings were killed when South Korean marines swept through her village in 1968.Now 62, plaintiff Nguyen Thi Thanh also suffered a gunshot wound.According to U.S. military documents declasified in June of 2000, more than 70 people were killed that day when South Korean marines allegedly fired at unarmed civilians while occupying the village of Phong Nhi in 1968The South Korean court dismissed the defendant's side claims that Viet Cong fighters could have disguised themselves as South Korean troops.Claiming that there was no conclusive evidence in the case, South Korean lawyers also argued that such an act by actual South Korean soldiers would have been justifiable anyways within the context of guerrilla warfare.South Korea sent over 320-thousand troops to the Vietnam War to fight alongside the U.S. for more than eight years.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.