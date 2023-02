Photo : YONHAP News

A professor who formerly chaired the license review committee at the Korea Communications Commission was arrested Friday over allegations of assessment rigging during a license renewal procedure for a cable TV channel.The Seoul Northern District Court issued an arrest warrant for the professor at Gwangju University, only identified by his surname Yoon, citing risk of flight and evidence destruction.The prosecution requested the warrant earlier this week accusing Yoon of deliberately slashing scores for TV Chosun, a right-leaning cable channel, during the license review in 2020 under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration.He allegedly conspired with two other officials at the commission to manipulate the scores. The two in question have also been detained on the same charge.