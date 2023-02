Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported just over ten-thousand new COVID-19 cases as the outbreak continues to subside.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that ten-thousand-718 infections were reported through Friday raising the country's cumulative total to some 30-point-four million.The daily tally is about 700 fewer than the previous day and down by two thousand from a week ago and nearly four-thousand from two weeks prior, clearly indicating an on-week decline.The figure is in fact the lowest for a Saturday in 33 weeks.Of the new cases, 26 were imported, of which ten came from China.