Korea NGO Council Pledges 30 Bn Won Aid for Türkiye, Syria

Photo : YONHAP News

A coalition of South Korean relief organizations has announced a 30 billion won aid for quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.The Korea NGO Council for Overseas Development Cooperation comprising some 140 groups unveiled their pledge on Saturday.The council said it began relief efforts immediately after the quake and some 900 members of 30 or so organizations are currently operating in the affected areas.It said it is in the process of delivering a 13 billion won assistance but plans to expand it to 30 billion won.As rescue operations now center on recovery and reconstruction, the council said it will also focus on providing daily necessities, shelter, food, drinking water and hygiene and medical support for the survivors.It also promised to respect the local culture and customs during the aid work and use donations from citizens in a transparent and responsible manner.