JCS: N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, marking the second such launch this year.The South Korean military is working on analyzing the details of the launch, including the range, speed and altitude, which comes 48 days after the North opened the new year with the test-firing of a short-range ballistic missile.The North appears to have engaged in the latest provocation in protest of the UN Security Council(UNSC) convening a closed-door meeting in New York to discuss North Korea affairs and nonproliferation issues on Thursday.Earlier on Friday, the North’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the meeting shows that Washington’s scheme to degrade the UNSC into a policy-execution body for its unlawful, hostile policies toward Pyongyang has reached an intolerable level.