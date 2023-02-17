Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 10,274

Written: 2023-02-19 12:25:56Updated: 2023-02-19 16:55:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The country reported just over ten-thousand new COVID-19 cases as the outbreak continues to subside.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that ten-thousand-274 infections were reported through Saturday, including 23 from overseas, raising the country's cumulative total to some 30 million-429-thousand.

The daily tally is about 400 fewer than the previous day and down by 17-hundred from a week ago and 37-hundred from two weeks prior, clearly indicating an on-week decline.

For a Sunday tally, it marks the lowest in 33 weeks since July 3 of last year.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by eight from a day earlier at 205, the lowest in 120 days since October 22 of last year.

Saturday added 12 deaths, raising the death toll to 33-thousand-856. The overall fatality rate stands unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
