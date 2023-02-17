N. Korea Warns of Powerful, Overwhelming Counteraction Against Hostile Acts

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned that North Korea will take very powerful and overwhelming counteraction against any hostile acts against the North.Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of the publicity and information department of the Workers' Party, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, saying that the North has no intention to engage with South Korea.In the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, Kim said that North Korea will watch every movement of the enemy and take corresponding and very powerful and overwhelming counteraction against its every move hostile to Pyongyang.She also warned South Korea to reconsider the consequences of its reckless acts, adding that the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles are not aimed at Seoul.In addition, Kim criticized the United States for using the United Nations Security Council to enforce its hostile policy against the North, calling on Washington to stop posing threats to the security of the North.She added that the United States would be well-advised to stop saying that it is not hostile toward Pyongyang and the door to dialogue is open, hoodwinking the world.The warning came a day after North Korea fired what it says is a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile.