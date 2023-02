Photo : KBS News

A magnitude two-point-five earthquake occurred in the southwestern county of Goheung on Sunday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake was reported at 7:29 a.m. about eleven kilometers northeast of Goheung County in South Jeolla Province.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at eight kilometers.The weather agency called for caution, saying that residents in the nearby area may have felt the tremors.Magnitude-four level shaking was felt in South Jeolla, which would have been detectable to many people inside buildings.So far this year, eleven earthquakes measuring over two on the Richter scale have occurred on the peninsula.