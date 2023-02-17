Foreign Minister Urges Japan to Make Political Decision to Resolve Forced Labor Issue

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Park Jin has urged Japan to make a political decision to resolve the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The minister said he made the call on Saturday during one-on-one talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.After the 35-minute talks, Minister Park informed the media that the two sides had sufficiently discussed the main points of contention and that he asked Japan to take a political decision in favor of a sincere response.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides had an open and frank discussion about general South Korea-Japan ties, including the subject of forced labor, in line with the leaders' pledge during the November summit to seek to resolve outstanding issues.In order to normalize bilateral relations and ensure an early resolution of outstanding concerns, the top diplomats also concurred to maintain close communication between the diplomatic authorities of the two countries on various levels, the statement said.In addition, the two sides reportedly reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo in dealing with various challenges facing the international community.