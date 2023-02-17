Menu Content

LG Uplus to Replace USIM Cards for All Customers for Free from Monday

Written: 2023-02-19 14:49:18Updated: 2023-02-19 15:00:15

LG Uplus to Replace USIM Cards for All Customers for Free from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Uplus, the third-largest wireless provider in the nation, is replacing USIM cards for all of its customers at no cost in an effort to allay worries raised by the recent leak of subscriber personal information.

The company announced on Sunday that the free replacement will be provided in phases at its offline stores from Monday, beginning with customers affected by the personal information leak.

Customers not affected by the leak may have their cards replaced from next month after applying for the service at the company's official website.

LG Uplus is currently accepting reports and inquiries on the leak through its customer service center and customer information protection center.

The company also established a center to assist its clients who recently experienced internet service failures brought on by distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Last week, LG Uplus CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik apologized for a recent data breach that exposed customer personal information as well as internet service outages. He also promised to increase the size of the company's cyber security division and triple its budget, to about 100 billion won, in order to prevent a repeat of the incident.
