Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Monday that North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day.The South Korean military is working on analyzing the details of the launch, including the site of the launch, as well as range, speed and altitude.The latest missile comes only two days after the North fired a long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, with Pyongyang claiming on Sunday that what it fired the previous day was a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile.It marks the third ballistic missile launch by the North this year and comes 50 days after the regime opened the new year with the test-firing of a short-range ballistic missile.