Türkiye-Syria Quake Death Toll Tops 46,000 as Most Search Efforts End

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the massive earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6 has surpassed 46-thousand.The AFP on Sunday quoted a senior Turkish anti-disaster management official as saying the death toll in Türkiye alone from the magnitude seven-point-eight quake stood at 40-thousand-689 as of yet, increasing by 47 from Saturday.The number of those killed in the earthquake in Syria remained unchanged at five-thousand-814 for days, bringing the combined death toll from the two countries to 46-thousand-503.The United Nations said it will take some time before it can confirm the exact number of deaths in Syria, most likely due to the challenges from the country's long-running civil war.Meanwhile, the possibility of finding more victims alive is fading quickly. According to CNN, authorities in Türkiye halted most search and rescue operations in the nation on Sunday.