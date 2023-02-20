Menu Content

Türkiye-Syria Quake Death Toll Tops 46,000 as Most Search Efforts End

Türkiye-Syria Quake Death Toll Tops 46,000 as Most Search Efforts End

The death toll from the massive earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6 has surpassed 46-thousand.

The AFP on Sunday quoted a senior Turkish anti-disaster management official as saying the death toll in Türkiye alone from the magnitude seven-point-eight quake stood at 40-thousand-689 as of yet, increasing by 47 from Saturday.

The number of those killed in the earthquake in Syria remained unchanged at five-thousand-814 for days, bringing the combined death toll from the two countries to 46-thousand-503.

The United Nations said it will take some time before it can confirm the exact number of deaths in Syria, most likely due to the challenges from the country's long-running civil war.

Meanwhile, the possibility of finding more victims alive is fading quickly. According to CNN, authorities in Türkiye halted most search and rescue operations in the nation on Sunday.
