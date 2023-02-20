Sister of N. Korean Leader Issues Further Warning over US Behaviors

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned more provocations by the North will ensue unless the United States changes its course of action.In a statement announced by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Monday, the third of its kind released by her this year, Kim Yo-jong said the frequency at which the North utilizes the Pacific Ocean as its shooting range depends on the behaviors of the U.S. military.Kim said Pyongyang remains adamant on its position that it will make what she calls “fanatics” pay their price for aggravating the situation.Her remarks apparently target combined air drills conducted by South Korea and the U.S. involving F-16 fighter jets and a B-1B strategic bomber from the U.S. the previous day in response to the North’s launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday.Claiming that the regime is aware of increased activity by U.S. strategic strike assets on the Korean Peninsula recently, Kim said Pyongyang is meticulously calculating their impact on the North’s safety, warning that it will take corresponding measures to any direct or indirect concern.