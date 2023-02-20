N. Korea Fires 2 Rockets from ‘Supersize’ Launcher into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Monday that it fired two rockets from a "supersize" multiple rocket launcher toward the East Sea at 7 a.m.The North’s Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the North Korean military's western-front long-range artillery corps sequentially fired two rockets with ranges of 395-kilometer and 337-kilometer.The KCNA called the rocket launcher the military’s state-of-the-art precision weapon system and a means of strategic nuclear attacks.Citing assessments made by the North’s Academy of National Defense Science and its nuclear weapons research institute during a presentation ceremony in December, the outlet argued that the launcher can paralyze an enemy airfield and reduce it to ashes with just four rockets.The KCNA said the firing demonstrated the North’s readiness against joint air drills by the U.S. and South Korea, making it clear that it was a response to the combined exercise staged by the allies on Sunday, which was itself a response to the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch the previous day.Meanwhile, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea which traveled about 390 kilometers and 340 kilometers, respectively.