Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 8-Mo. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases at 4-Mo. Low

Written: 2023-02-20 10:20:17Updated: 2023-02-20 10:42:55

Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 8-Mo. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases at 4-Mo. Low

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered below five-thousand on Monday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that four-thousand-324 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 13 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-433-thousand.

The tally is down by approximately six-thousand from the previous day due in part to reduced testing on Sunday, but also declined by 844 from a week ago and one-thousand-523 from two weeks ago.

It marks the lowest daily number in 238 days since June 27 of last year, when three-thousand-419 cases were registered.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is also down by eight from a day earlier at 197, marking the first time the figure dropped below 200 since October 22.

Daily deaths registered in the single digits for the first time since October 18 with nine, bringing the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-865 while the overall fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >