Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 8-Mo. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases at 4-Mo. Low

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered below five-thousand on Monday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that four-thousand-324 infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 13 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-433-thousand.The tally is down by approximately six-thousand from the previous day due in part to reduced testing on Sunday, but also declined by 844 from a week ago and one-thousand-523 from two weeks ago.It marks the lowest daily number in 238 days since June 27 of last year, when three-thousand-419 cases were registered.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is also down by eight from a day earlier at 197, marking the first time the figure dropped below 200 since October 22.Daily deaths registered in the single digits for the first time since October 18 with nine, bringing the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-865 while the overall fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.