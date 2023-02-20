Defense Minister Encourages S. Korean Special Forces in UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup encouraged South Korean special forces deployed to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) while on an official trip to the country.According to the defense ministry, Lee met with members of the Akh unit on Sunday to listen to their concerns and to check up on conditions for day-to-day living and carrying out military duties.The minister praised the troops for their devotion by serving in a distant foreign country, saying their hard work has become the symbol of trust and cooperation between South Korea and the UAE.Launched in 2011, the Akh unit has been training the UAE's special forces and helping to bolster domestic troop capabilities through combined exercises.Also on Sunday, Lee visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to pay his respects at the burial site of the country's first president and founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.