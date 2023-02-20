S. Korea Responds to North’s ICBM Test with New Unilateral Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea imposed fresh unilateral sanctions against North Korea on Monday in response to its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch on Saturday.The foreign ministry said on Monday that it designated four additional individuals and five agencies for their involvement in the regime's nuclear and missile development as well as for sanctions evasion.Three of the freshly designated individuals are North Koreans accused of involvement in the transportation or export of items subject to sanctions on Pyongyang's behalf, while one South African was added for helping to secure funds through the North's nuclear and missile development and for evading sanctions.The five institutions have either been involved in dodging maritime sanctions or trading North Korean coal and exporting oil into the regime.The latest designations are the fourth round of sanctions announced under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, coming just ten days after sanctions were imposed in response to Pyongyang's illicit cyber activities.