Korean Air to Review Revisions to Mileage Redemption amid Backlash

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air will review planned revisions to its mileage redemption system after facing public backlash and even criticism from the government.According to a representative from the nation's flagship carrier on Monday, the airline is carefully reconsidering the overall change while gathering opinions from various channels.Korean Air came under fire after earlier announcing that starting April 1, it would base the mileage redemption on flight distance rather than region, which would dramatically increase the amount of miles travelers would be required to spend on long-distance flights.In response to the criticism, the nation's flag carrier said it would expand the number of award ticket seats and operate special flights with a higher ratio of seats that can be purchased with miles.Still, transport minister Won Hee-ryong on Sunday lambasted the carrier for neglecting its customers despite having posted record earnings.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) is currently reviewing the airline's mileage revision plan.