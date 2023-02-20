Quality of Life Report Finds Indices Related to Outside Activities Improving

Photo : YONHAP News

A report on the people’s quality of life in 2021 has found that indices related to activities held outside the home are improving while figures gauging obesity and suicide rates have worsened.According to Statistics Korea’s “National Quality of Life” report released on Monday, the number of days of domestic travel per person stood at six-point-58 in 2021, up slightly from the five-point-81 days posted in 2020 but lower than the ten-point-01 days posted in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.The report also found that the percentage of people who went on domestic trips stood at 89 percent in 2021, higher than the 85 percent posted in 2019.The report estimated that the nation’s obesity rate came to 37-point-one percent, slightly lower than 2020 but still high compared to the years before the pandemic began when it remained below 35 percent.The nation’s suicide rate was found to have climbed zero-point-three to 26 per 100-thousand people in 2021.The number of child abuse cases, meanwhile, surged by more than 100 from 2020 to stand at around 502 per 100-thousand people.