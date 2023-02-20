Spurs Forward Son Heung-min Scores 5th Goal of Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored his fifth goal of the season just four minutes after entering the field in the second half of his club's Premier League match against West Ham United at home on Sunday.Starting the match on the bench, Son came on for Richarlison in the 68th minute, netting a goal four minutes later.Adding on to wingback Emerson Royal's goal in the eleventh minute, the 30-year-old South Korean star bagged Tottenham's second goal with a right-footed shot off a through ball by Harry Kane, ensuring a 2-0 victory.The goal puts Son within two goals of his 100th career goal in the Premier League, while Kane’s set-up increases their record for goals by a duo to 45.Son’s performance earned him the Man of the Match award through a vote on the Premier League website, and Spurs’ win sees them leapfrog Newcastle United into fourth place with 42 points.