Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Japan Calls for UNSC Meeting on N. Korea’s Missile Launches

Written: 2023-02-20 14:26:29Updated: 2023-02-20 15:35:29

Japan Calls for UNSC Meeting on N. Korea’s Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has requested the UN Security Council(UNSC) to convene an emergency meeting on North Korea’s ballistic missile launches.

Shortly after Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that the country made the request, stressing the need to reinforce U.S.-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan ties.

The Japanese government said that the North’s missile launches are in violation of UNSC resolutions and that Japan strongly protested and denounced them to Pyongyang via its embassy in Beijing, describing the launches as a threat to Japan and the region as well as the international community’s peace and security.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s defense ministry estimated that the North’s first ballistic missile fired on Monday traveled 400 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers while the second missile flew 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers.

The ministry said both missiles are presumed to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, adding that there have been no confirmed reports of damage to aircraft or ships so far.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >