Police Seeking CCTV Footage to Shed Light on Fortune Teller Rumors

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid suspicions that a fortune teller was involved in the relocation of the presidential residence last year, the police are seeking to secure related surveillance footage from candidate sites.Speaking to reporters on Monday, an official of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed the current status of the probe on claims that the fortune teller, called Cheongong, accompanied Presidential Security Service(PSS) Chief Kim Yong-hyeon to the candidate location.The official said police are working on getting CCTV footage of the official residence of the Army chief of staff, which had once been considered as a candidate for the new presidential residence.The presidential office filed a complaint against former lawmaker Kim Jong-dae as he made claims related to Cheongong’s visit to the candidate location.The top office also filed a complaint against former defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan and two journalists who first covered the related story, accusing them of defamation.Last March, Boo published a book presenting the claim about the fortune teller as proof that he meddled in the relocation of the presidential residence.