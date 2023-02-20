Minor Justice Party Calls on DP Leader to Yield Arrest Immunity

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor Justice Party has urged main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung to give up his immunity from arrest and undergo an arrest warrant review over allegations of corruption and bribery.In front of the National Assembly on Monday, Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-mi said despite public doubts over the prosecution's "selective" investigations, she hoped that the parliament will not have to make a legal judgment, adding that the fight should happen in court and the judge has to make the decision.She took issue with immunity from arrest enjoyed by South Korean lawmakers and emphasized that the Assembly should give up this privilege for all arrest motions that may occur in the future.This comes as prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Lee last week in an investigation into allegations of corruption and bribery linked to land development projects during his time as mayor of Seongnam city.However, the Seoul court needs approval from parliament, where the DP holds a majority, to waive Lee's immunity from arrest to review the prosecution's request.