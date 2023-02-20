Gov't Warns of Strong Measures on Labor Unions Refusing to Submit Accounting Books

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's government has warned of strong measures against labor unions refusing to submit their accounting books.Employment and labor minister Lee Jung-sik issued the warning on Monday in a press briefing at the presidential office, saying that 207 labor unions which have yet to submit their accounting books will be given 14 days, after which they will be fined.The minister said that if the unions refuse to comply with the order even after being fined, the government will conduct on-site investigations. He said that if they reject, obstruct or avoid the investigation, they will be levied additional fines.Lee said that starting this year, labor unions that fail to abide by related laws on accounting practices, will be excluded from government financial assistance.He added that those unions may also face confiscation of state subsidies that they had received in the past if any irregularities are found in a probe.As part of efforts to ensure accounting transparency of unions, the government recently requested large unions with one-thousand members or more to submit their account books by February 15.