Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Slam N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn held telephone discussions with his American and Japanese counterparts on Monday after North Korea conducted its second missile test in three days.Seoul’s foreign ministry said the nation's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs held separate telephone conferences with Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea Monday, two days after testing an intercontinental ballistic missile.During the talks, the envoys strongly condemned North Korea for launching ballistic missiles in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and disregarding warnings of the international community.The envoys underscored that North Korea would gain nothing from its provocation, warning the regime will face consequences for its actions.They also agreed that North Korean provocations cannot be justified under any circumstance.The ministry said that the three nations agreed to bolster coordination with the international community to ensure thorough enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions and continue efforts to block funds flowing into the North's nuclear and missile development through close bilateral and trilateral cooperation.