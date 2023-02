Photo : YONHAP News

A two-seat prototype of South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet completed its first test flight successfully.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Monday, the fourth KF-21 prototype took off from the Air Force's Third Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province at 11:19 a.m. and completed a 34-minute flight.There are six prototypes of the KF-21. Three prototypes tested earlier were all single-seaters. Unlike them, the fourth prototype is a two-seat variant and will be used mainly for training new pilots.DAPA said the fifth and sixth prototypes will also conduct test flights in the first half of this year, adding it will carry out performance tests of the KF-21 with the six prototypes.