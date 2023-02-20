Menu Content

New Earthquake Rocks Türkiye-Syria Border

Written: 2023-02-21 08:11:17Updated: 2023-02-21 10:05:20

New Earthquake Rocks Türkiye-Syria Border

Photo : YONHAP News

A new earthquake with a magnitude of six-point-four struck southern Türkiye near the Syrian border on Monday, two weeks after a first deadly quake devastated the region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center(EMSC) said that the tremor occurred at around 8:04 p.m. Monday, 16 kilometers west-southwest of Antakya, one of the regions hardest-hit by the earlier earthquakes. The depth of the quake was estimated at ten kilometers.

According to Reuters and other media, Turkish interior minister Süleyman Soylu said that at least three people died and 213 people were injured in the tremor, which was reportedly also felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

Authorities of Hatay in southern Türkiye reportedly said that the latest quake further damaged buildings in Antakya and people were trapped under rubble.

The countries are still reeling from a seven-point-eight magnitude quake that struck the same area on February 6, killing some 46-thousand people in the two nations.
