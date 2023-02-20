Yoon Approves Request for Consent to Arrest DP Chair from Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved the justice ministry's plan to send a request for parliamentary consent to arrest main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung.The presidential spokesperson's office said the motion seeking consent for Lee's arrest was received on Monday and the president's approval was given, adding that the motion will be sent to the National Assembly.The Seoul Central District Court sent the request for consent to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Friday. The request secured approval from the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office and the justice ministry before being sent to the president.The motion will be reported to the National Assembly during a plenary session on Friday and will likely be put to a vote next Monday.Last week, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Lee over development corruption and bribery allegations, which can only be executed with parliamentary consent overriding the immunity from arrest extended to lawmakers while the Assembly is in session.