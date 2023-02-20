Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Inflation Expectations Rise for Second Month in February

Written: 2023-02-21 08:47:37Updated: 2023-02-21 11:55:50

Inflation Expectations Rise for Second Month in February

Photo : YONHAP News

Inflation expectations rose for the second straight month in February due to concerns over rising public utility fees.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, expected inflation, which measures consumers’ estimates on price increases over the next 12 months, stood at four percent this month, up one-tenth of a percentage point from January. 

The increase, which the BOK attributed to hikes in public utilities fees and a plan to raise subway and bus fares, marked the second consecutive month of upward movement after falling to three-point-eight percent in December.

Consumers' perceived inflation over the past year posted five-point-two percent, up zero-point-two percentage points from a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment index, which measures consumers' current and prospective economic conditions, dropped zero-point-five points on-month to 90-point-two.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >