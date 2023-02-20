Iran Urges S. Korea to Make up for Yoon's 'Enemy' Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has lamented the lack of redress from South Korea over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s reference to Tehran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates.According to Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani addressed the issue stemming from President Yoon’s phrasing while visiting South Korean troops stationed in Abu Dhabi last month.The spokesperson said Yoon’s comments were unprofessional and the South Korean government should take steps to rectify the situation, but unfortunately, no efforts have been made.Kanaani also repeated calls for Seoul to unfreeze Iranian funds in South Korean banks, saying that the demand is Iran's legitimate right and has nothing to do with U.S. sanctions against Tehran.An estimated seven billion dollars in Iranian funds have been frozen in South Korea since 2018 due to U.S. sanctions.