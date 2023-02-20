Menu Content

Economy

Exports Fall 2.3% in First 20 Days of February

Written: 2023-02-21 09:41:54Updated: 2023-02-21 10:40:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's exports fell more than two percent on-year in the first 20 days of February.

According to data by the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, outbound shipments came to 33-point-five billion dollars during the 20-day period.  

Daily average exports posted a steeper drop of 14-point-nine percent, as the number of working days increased by two over last year to 15-point-five.

Imports rose nine-point-three percent on-year to 39-point-five billion dollars during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of five-point-99 billion dollars, larger than the one-point-83 billion-dollar deficit recorded for the same period last year.

Exports of automobiles and petroleum products jumped 56-point-six percent and 16-point-three percent, respectively, while shipments of semiconductors plummeted 43-point-nine on-year during the period.

Exports to the country's largest trading partner, China, fell 22-point-seven percent, while shipments to the U.S. and the European Union rose 29-point-three percent and 18 percent, respectively.
