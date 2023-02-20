Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 11,880

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the eleven-thousands on Tuesday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that eleven-thousand-880 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 25 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-445-thousand.

The tally rose by over seven-thousand from the previous day due in part to increased testing after the weekend, but declined by some 25-hundred from a week ago and 42-hundred from two weeks ago.

For a Tuesday tally, it marks the lowest in 34 weeks since June 28 of last year, when nine-thousand-888 cases were registered.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by two from a day earlier at 195, staying below 200 for a second day, marking the lowest daily count since July 27 of last year.

Monday added eight deaths, the lowest in about four months. The cumulative death toll came to 33-thousand-873, with the overall fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.
