Yoon Calls for Eradication of Illegal Acts within Construction Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for the eradication of illegal and unfair practices within the construction sector, stressing that a nation must not neglect such violence and wrongdoing.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said militant labor unions in the construction industry continue to openly engage in unlawful acts, such as demanding money and valuables, coercion to hire certain people, and interrupting ongoing projects.The president said such practices have cost workers their jobs and led to poor construction while burdening the public with the consequences.Yoon also called for enhanced transparency in accounting by unions as the starting point for labor reform, criticizing certain labor groups for refusing to submit their books for inspection despite state-subsidized union expenditures surpassing 150 billion won over the last five years.Referring to the requirement in what he called “advanced countries” like the U.S. and Britain that unions submit accounting reports and bookkeeping, the president urged the labor ministry and related institutions to swiftly prepare legislation that could supplement labor reform.