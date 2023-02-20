Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Calls for Eradication of Illegal Acts within Construction Sector

Written: 2023-02-21 10:44:09Updated: 2023-02-21 11:57:08

Yoon Calls for Eradication of Illegal Acts within Construction Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for the eradication of illegal and unfair practices within the construction sector, stressing that a nation must not neglect such violence and wrongdoing.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said militant labor unions in the construction industry continue to openly engage in unlawful acts, such as demanding money and valuables, coercion to hire certain people, and interrupting ongoing projects.

The president said such practices have cost workers their jobs and led to poor construction while burdening the public with the consequences.

Yoon also called for enhanced transparency in accounting by unions as the starting point for labor reform, criticizing certain labor groups for refusing to submit their books for inspection despite state-subsidized union expenditures surpassing 150 billion won over the last five years.

Referring to the requirement in what he called “advanced countries” like the U.S. and Britain that unions submit accounting reports and bookkeeping, the president urged the labor ministry and related institutions to swiftly prepare legislation that could supplement labor reform.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >