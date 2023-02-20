S. Korea to Publish 15-Yr. National Defense Strategy in March

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will publish a new national defense strategy that is expected to set the direction of the country's defense policy for the next 15 years.The defense ministry said on Tuesday that preparations are under way for publication next month in accordance with the ministry’s announcement in 2021 that the existing national defense policy, akin to the U.S.’ National Defense Strategy, would be replaced.Previously published every five years, the plan in 2021 was to devise a strategy for 15 years that would be covered in the document, which will not be shared with the public due to the inclusion of classified military information.However, the strategy’s four key goals of integrated and active defense, innovation and strenuous efforts, alliance and solidarity, and safety and coexistence were outlined in the 2022 Defense White Paper released publicly last week.The ministry aims to achieve integrated and active defense in response to complex security challenges, such as advancement of North Korea's nuclear program, escalating tensions between China and the U.S., and climate change.The military will pursue innovation and make strenuous efforts as it reinforces the nation's three-pronged defense system, operational cyber and space capabilities and drone response measures to counter the North's security threats.