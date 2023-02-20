UN Security Council Remains Divided over N. Korean ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul, Washington and Tokyo sought a stern, unified response to North Korea's latest missile launches from UN Security Council members on Monday. China and Russia, however, argued that further sanctioning Pyongyang is counterproductive in dealing with the situation.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution on North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch during an open session on Monday.In the meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned the North but fell short of deriving support from China and Russia.[Sound bite: Linda Thomas-Greenfield - US Permanent Rep. to United Nations]"Our repeated failures to respond emboldens the DPRK to conduct these destabilizing and escalatory launches without fear of consequences. But this failure is not collective. It is specific. It stems from the two veto-wielding members of this Council who have repeatedly shut down all efforts at a meaningful response.”[Sound bite: Hwang Joon-kook - S. Korean Permanent Rep. to United Nations]"The DPRK has recklessly developed its WMD program for decades, for decades according to their plan. Regardless of our military exercises, or regardless of our policy toward the DPRK, any attempt to blame the so-called ‘both sides’ for the current tension on the peninsula is illogical, groundless and therefore unacceptable."China and Russia voiced opposition to any further action by the Council. They argued that the North's nuclear missile tests were merely a response to combined military drills by the U.S. and South Korea.[Sound bite: Dai Bing - Chinese Deputy Permanent Rep. to United Nations (Mandarin)]“The U.S. and relevant countries, which push for discussing the DPRK nuclear issue while shirking their responsibilities by blatantly engaging in nuclear cooperation in the Asia Pacific region, now contravene the purposes and objects of the NPT and will lead to the proliferation of weapons-grade nuclear materials or attempts to replicate nuclear sharing in the region..."China and Russia argued that putting any more pressure on North Korea would not be constructive. In May last year, the two countries vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more UN sanctions on North Korea.North Korea on Saturday launched an ICBM toward the East Sea at a high-degree angle, seeking to show that its nuclear weapons can reach the mainland U.S. with properly calibrated aim.The North also fired two short range missiles two days later, claiming that four of such rockets can completely destroy air bases in South Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.