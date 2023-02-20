Ministry Submits Motion to Parliament on Arrest of DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has submitted a request for parliamentary consent to arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on corruption charges.The ministry sent the request to the National Assembly on Tuesday, after it was approved by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office last Thursday sought an arrest warrant for Lee, the first time in the country's modern history that the prosecution has filed to arrest the leader of the main opposition party.Lee was charged with breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.The National Assembly Act proscribes a sitting lawmaker from being arrested while the Assembly is in session without parliamentary approval, or unless they are caught in the act.As the rival political parties have agreed to convene plenary sessions on Friday and on Monday, the arrest consent motion is expected to be tabled on Friday, before being put to a vote on Monday.Requiring a simple majority of present lawmakers to pass, the motion on Lee's arrest is expected to fail in the face of the DP's 169-seat majority in the 300-member chamber.