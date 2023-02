Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) has released 51 tourism itineraries for fans of “Hallyu," or "the Korean Wave."The sightseeing recommendations will introduce some 200 tourist destinations under six themes, including K-pop, “Hallyu” stars, Korean dramas, films and entertainment shows as well as other types of K-content.Among the spots are the filming locations of K-pop music videos as well as popular films and TV dramas, including "Vincenzo" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha."Of the 51 itineraries, the KTO selected 14 main routes to be published in a guidebook titled “Hallyu Wiki,” which includes seven in the Seoul metro area and seven outside the capital region.The guidebook is currently available in Korean on the KTO website, while the book in English, Japanese and Chinese is set to be released in mid-March.