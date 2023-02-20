Labor Committee Passes Disputed 'Yellow Envelope Bill' on Unions

Photo : YONHAP News

Revisions to the labor union law that limit the ability of companies to seek compensation from unions for losses incurred during strikes passed out of a parliamentary standing committee on Tuesday.In a meeting of the National Assembly’s labor committee in the morning, the so-called "yellow envelope bill” was approved by nine of the ten members from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and the minor Justice Party, while six members from the People Power Party(PPP) walked out before the vote in protest.The fate of the disputed bill, however, remains uncertain as it is next set for a review by the legislation and judiciary committee, chaired by PPP Rep. Kim Do-eup, which must be completed within 60 days.Should a review fail to be held within the designated time frame, the bill could be forwarded to the plenary session with support from three-fifths of the standing committee’s members.Even if the bill is approved during the plenary session, it could still be vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The ruling camp opposes the bill over concerns that it could create militant labor-management relations, discourage foreign investment into the country and spur an outflow of domestic capital.